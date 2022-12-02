Lagoon dries up as drought grips Peru's southern Andes

CCONCHACCOTA, Peru: From her home under the baking sun of Peru's southern Andes, Vilma Huamaní can see the small Cconchaccota lagoon, the axis of her community’s life. It has been a source of trout, fun for children eager to swim, beauty as flamingos flew from over the mountains and water for thirsty sheep.

Nowadays, all Huamaní sees of the lagoon 4,100 metres above sea level is a plain of cracked and broken soil surrounded by yellow grass.

“It has totally dried up,” she said.

The rainy season in this part of South America should have started in September, but the area is experiencing its driest period in almost a half-century, affecting more than 3,000 communities in the central and southern Andes of Peru.

A light rain last week - only the second in almost eight months - prompted residents to set bowls outdoors to collect some water. The drops lifted dust as they hit the ground, and by the next morning, the sun had evaporated the scant moisture.

Dead sheep and lambs so weak they can barely stand can be found among sparse yellow grass. The planting of potatoes, which is the only crop that grows in Huamaní’s village, has been delayed, leading many to expect food shortages in the coming months because people are already feeding themselves from their dehydrated potato reserves.

“Every day, I ask - I hope - the rain falls ... when there is rain the grasses grow, the potatoes (grow),” said Huamaní, 38, who moved with her four children from Peru’s capital, Lima, to Cconchaccota in 2020 in an effort to flee the COVID-19 pandemic.