Deep-sea solution seeding hope for struggling but essential seaweed farming industry

CEBU, Philippines: After a stormy night, the sea off the coast of Compostela, a small town north of Cebu, has calmed. Right as dawn breaks, a mechanical whirring signals the start of a daily operation.

From an inconspicuous floating platform, in sight of the shore, a unique climate change solution is being tested.



From the depths, slowly, a great forest starts to emerge. It is an 1,000 square metre expanse of seaweed, connected to a submersible ring and winch that has spent the night 120 metres below the surface.



The seaweed has been soaking up a rich supply of coldwater nutrients, found in abundance in the deep. Now that the sun is rising, the crew here raise the ring to give the seaweed the light it requires to photosynthesis and grow.

The permaculture project is part of an ongoing effort by the Climate Foundation - an independent nonprofit focused on food security and climate change mitigation - to use deep-sea marine permaculture to reinvigorate seaweed farming in the Philippines, and eventually around the world.

It could also have broad benefits for carbon capture - an essential way to slow down climate change - as well as improve food security among vulnerable communities.

“It's about sustaining a seaweed forest. It's about having a sustainable yield for coastal communities. And it's about really ensuring biodiversity and also the nature-based carbon removals that are possible with marine forests,” said Dr Brian von Herzen, executive director of Climate Foundation.

“Whatever we succeed within the Philippines, ultimately, could be scaled by another factor of 10, in Indonesia and other countries.”