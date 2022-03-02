UN to take first step towards 'historic' plastic treaty

NAIROBI: The United Nations is to launch formal negotiations on Wednesday (Mar 2) for a global treaty to address the planet's "epidemic" of plastic trash, a moment that supporters describe as historic.

The UN Environment Assembly (UNEA), convening in Nairobi, is poised to adopt a resolution creating an intergovernmental committee to negotiate and finalise a legally binding agreement by 2024.

"This is a day for the history books," said Norway's climate and environment minister, Espen Barth Eide, who chairs UNEA.

"We are about to embark on an extremely important process of negotiating a solid treaty to ban plastic pollution."