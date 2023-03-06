Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

The sun rises over the city on a polluted morning in Beijing, China on Nov 18, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

06 Mar 2023 07:35PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 08:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Thirteen northern Chinese cities surrounding the capital Beijing have issued pollution alerts over the last few days, raising concerns that an industrial recovery in the region is increasing smog levels.

All 13 cities, including Tianjin and Tangshan, China's biggest steelmaking centre, had issued "orange" heavy pollution alerts by Sunday (Mar 5), the second-highest alert, the National Joint Research Center for Tackling Key Problems in Air Pollution Control (NJRC) said.

Air quality in the traditionally smog-prone region of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has improved markedly in recent years as a result of a "war on pollution" since 2014, which involved closing and relocating industrial plants as well as raising emission standards.

NJRC said the recent spike had been driven by an increase in industrial activity, with steel and cement plants operating at higher levels, and diesel truck traffic also rising. It expected the smog to persist until Mar 10.

China has been trying to re-energise its economy since lifting strict COVID-19 curbs at the end of last year, raising fears that pollution could be allowed to rise.

An orange alert means the three-day average air quality index (AQI) has risen above 200, classified as "heavy pollution", and normally triggers industrial closures or output cuts under Chinese regulations.

Though Beijing, where parliament is holding its annual meeting, has not issued an alert, its AQI hit 230 on Sunday night and climbed above 200 again on Monday.

Tangshan said on Saturday that it was beginning a Level 2 emergency response, the second time in a fortnight that it has implemented such measures.

During the first period, several steel mills were due to reduce their sintering by between 30 per cent and 50 per cent to meet the government requirements, consultancy Mysteel said in a report.  

Related:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

China air pollution

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.