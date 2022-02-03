Power storage is the next big net zero challenge

The recent spike in UK energy costs has been exacerbated by a lack of fossil-fuel backup, following the decision to close the country’s last gas storage facility, at Rough in the North Sea, in 2017.

It’s only because so much fossil-fuel infrastructure still exists that Britain hasn’t yet had to build more electricity storage. That is despite running a grid with 36 GW of wind and solar capacity on it — larger than the hypothetical one that MacKay believed would need thousands of gigawatt-hours of storage to back up.

But with Britain’s fossil-fuel-generating capacity set to fall by a quarter this decade, before vanishing by 2050, the question is how much of the growing gap can be filled with batteries, pumped storage and the like.

At present, almost all electricity storage is pumped hydro, accounting for around 98 per cent of global capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. The rest is mainly lithium-ion batteries — the sort used in electric cars.

Pumped hydro plants such as Dinorwig can deliver lots of power in a matter of seconds, and storage depends only on the capacity of the reservoir. However, the 2.3GW total output of the UK’s four existing plants is nowhere near a big enough spout to cover the 65 GW of average wind output alone on the grid in 2050 that could go missing.

Nor is the total energy stored anywhere near enough.

Try to build more, though, and you quickly run into constraints. Only a certain number of sites in the UK have the right characteristics, mainly places of natural beauty.

The utility SSE Plc is planning a 30GWh project at Coire Glas in the Scottish Highlands that would more than double the UK’s capacity, as well as add 1.5GW to output.

But further developments are likely to attract fierce environmental opposition. Dinorwig had to be put inside a mountain to get around such objections. MacKay estimated that the maximum might be no more than 400 GWh.

Battery use has been soaring as its cost per kilowatt-hour of storage has tumbled, thanks mainly to innovation led by the makers of electric cars. According to BloombergNEF, the price per kWh of lithium batteries has fallen by 89 per cent in real terms since 2010 to US$132 per kWh.

Batteries work well for storing relatively small amounts of energy.

The problem comes when you try to do more. “Batteries do not scale as well as other technologies because the energy conversion and storage systems are linked,” says David Cebon, professor of mechanical engineering at Cambridge University.

“There is no significant reduction in cost per KWh with increasing storage capacity. Each additional kWh costs about the same as the first.”

To get a sense of the difficulty, try covering that 8,000GWh shortfall with lithium-ion batteries and — even at US$132 per kWh — the total cost would be an astonishing £741billion (US$1trillion), nearly 40 per cent of UK gross domestic product.

Then there are other issues, such as batteries’ consumption of scarce rare metals, as well as the steady degradation of batteries after a certain number of charge and release cycles.

Put it all together, and few believe that batteries will have a substantial role in providing backup for longer lulls or cover for cold winters.

BloombergNEF estimates that, for all their growing adoption, the UK’s battery output will total just 9.7GW by 2030, with a storage capacity of less than 30GWh.

How to make up the rest is a question that is energizing entrepreneurs.

Among their more heavily touted options are those that propose using air as a storage medium, either compressed and forced into disused salt caverns, or liquified and held in metal storage tanks at very low temperatures.

When the power is needed, the air is released through turbines that drive electricity generators.

Compressed-air technology has existed for decades, but only two plants are in operation — one in Germany dating from 1978 and another in the US, which opened in 1991.

Adoption has been feeble mainly because of its lack of “round trip” efficiency — a key storage metric that measures how much of the energy used in the process is recovered at the other end. As storage is essentially funded by arbitrage — buying cheap power at times of abundance and selling it at a premium when electricity is scarce — the more you lose in the process, the higher that sale price has to be.

Compressed air uses lots of energy to squash the air on the way in, while reversing the process requires the (now very cold) expanding air to be reheated — generally with gas — before going through the turbines. Not only is more than half the energy lost, but the gas reheating creates emissions, too.

Perhaps closer to commercial acceptance is liquid air storage, which liquifies air by freezing it and then stores it in steel tanks, thus both obviating the need for geological storage and making it more easily scalable. “Need more storage?” says Cebon.

“Simply add a few more tanks.”

Liquid air’s efficiency is around 60 per cent, making it quite expensive, although this can be increased by introducing heat into the process.

London-based Highview Power Storage has built a 15MWh demonstration plant near Manchester.

Having raised some US$145 million in funding and grants, it recently started building its first commercial facility — a 250 MWh facility that can nominally supply 50MW for five hours.

“Liquid air looks like the most promising technology,” says Cebon. “Unlike others, it has a high readiness level and doesn’t suffer from any natural or geographical constraints.”

Move beyond these and you drift into more eccentric-sounding territory — schemes to flood old coal mines with hot water, build giant underground flywheels or machinery that lifts concrete blocks and then drops them, using gravity to make electricity.

Another proposes running railway cars loaded with concrete up hills, but this again is nature-dependent and somewhat ill-suited for British terrain.

The biggest concern is the lack of a final line of backup against a prolonged winter wind drought. Such weather patterns can afflict wide geographical areas, occurring once every two to five years.

Northwestern Europe experienced a nine-day dunkelflaute, a German phrase for a cold snap that creates high demand for electricity with little to no power able to be generated by sun or wind, in 2017.

Few affordable options exist to meet such contingencies. One idea is to make hydrogen by diverting surplus renewable power from windy or sunny days through electrolyzers to produce a “green” version of the gas.

This could then be stored in caverns and burned to produce electricity when other stores are exhausted.

The main problems? Well, green hydrogen is very expensive, costing from US$2.50 to US$6 a kilogram to make (equivalent to US$112.50 to US$270 per barrel of oil).

And that would rise further if the electrolyzers were only used part-time. Then there is the round-trip inefficiency of the process — just 30 per cent of the energy survives the journey — which would push up the price further.

And lastly, there is the sheer amount of renewable capacity that would be necessary. “You would also need to fill the North Sea with wind turbines to make enough green hydrogen to make it work,” says Cebon.

Britain is unlikely to ever have sufficient pure storage to meet every eventuality. To cover a theoretical three-week dunkelflaute would take 33,000 GWh of storage just to make up the lost wind part, based on MacKay’s calculations.

National Grid ESO’s plans for 2050 take into account just a fraction of those numbers. Instead, it has turned the problem on its head, looking to fit demand around the uncertainties of production.

“You can get away with much less storage if you can manage demand as well as supply,” says Julian Leslie, head of networks at the grid operator.

National Grid ESO expects peak demand in 2050 to hit around 140GW.

But “demand response” measures could reduce that to just 79GW — a decline of 43 per cent — through interventions. These include paying industrial and commercial customers to switch off at times of stress, and also getting consumers to cut or balance out their usage — for instance, charging cars or storing heat during off-peak hours.

There are also hopes that electric vehicles themselves could provide storage. Assume an average battery size of 40 kWh and 30 million vehicles on the road, and you can theoretically store 1,200GWh (assuming, of course, that you can reliably draw it down in times of need).

Yet all these ideas assume that consumers will respond reliably to incentives and that technology will exist that can draw electricity back from their cars, or seamlessly curb usage without changing their experience.

The grid is hedging its bets. It also expects to rely on fossil-fuel generation — abated with carbon capture and storage, a technology that has yet to be proven at scale and for which Britain has no policy framework in place. Hopes are also being pinned on securing large-scale imports through interconnectors to other countries.

While these hedges could be scaled up, they introduce other uncertainties. In the case of interconnectors, there’s the risk of failure. Britain gets just 5 per cent of its electricity through these links, but when a fire recently severed one of the cables across the English Channel to France, it prompted fears of winter shortages.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to cut off supplies to the island of Jersey over a dispute about fish — an eloquent demonstration of political risk. Connectors also depend on other countries having surpluses to share.

“What happens when a whole bunch of interconnected countries all experience shortages at the same time?” asks Peter Atherton, an independent energy analyst. “Will these fancy links really work when we need them?”

Storage isn’t cheap.

When Dinorwig was built 40 years ago, it cost around £400 million, or around £2.5 billion (US$3.39 billion) in current terms. That’s equivalent to capital expenditure of around £1,400 per KW of output.

The cost of electricity from wind turbines and solar panels may have fallen dramatically, but storage represents an “on-top” charge that consumers would have to assume.

A government report in 2020 warned that as renewable penetration increases, the cost of its intermittency could increase dramatically.

There is already a “capacity market” that offers financial subsidies to companies supplying short-term storage to stabilize the grid. Payments are fixed by auction and linked to the amount of storage offered. The UK government recently launched a consultation process looking at longer-term storage.

Many think capacity payments will be needed there, too.

Observers worry that this ad hoc splashing of subsidies may lead to an encrustation of unnecessary costs for consumers.

“It would be much better if we had a robust market mechanism for the whole energy market rather than one special CFD (contract for difference) for this technology and another one for that,” says Guy Newey, director of strategy and performance at the Energy Systems Catapult, the non-profit set up by the government in 2015 to speed the transformation of the UK’s energy grid.

Tim Stone, chairman of the Nuclear Industry Association, says grid operator ESO, or some other competent body, should be given a formal duty to consider the all-in costs of delivering a green-energy network.

“We need a system architect sitting above it who is thinking how we can do this for the lowest cost to the national economy,” he says.

No one doubts the need for storage in a zero-carbon grid. But the amount potentially required is massive. How much is viable is ultimately an economic or even a geographical question.