New association launched to help enhance rate of recycling plastic waste in Singapore

Secondly, PRAS can explore new solutions in plastic waste recycling, collaborating with Singapore's "research and development ecosystem", said Ms Fu.

"For example, a team from A*STAR's Institute of Chemical and Engineering Sciences is developing a solution to recover PE and PET layers in multi-layered films, while a team from Temasek Polytechnic's Centre for Urban Sustainability is looking at processing mixed plastic waste into ingredients for building and construction applications," said Ms Fu.

Finally, she added that PRAS can create opportunities to bring about a "circular economy" beyond Singapore.

"Singapore is certainly not alone in recognising the need for a circular approach when using our resources," the minister said.

Ms Fu cited Malaysia's roadmap towards zero single-use plastics, and Indonesia's circular economy approach towards sustainable growth and development. Through bodies like PRAS, there are opportunities for Singapore to "accelerate the shift towards plastics circularity in our region", she said.

"While plastic is a critical component in our manufacturing and logistical processes, its impact on the environment cannot be ignored. The current business-as-usual mode cannot continue. The world is urgently in need of sustainable solutions to plastic waste," said Ms Fu.

PRAS president Edwin Khew said: "We're all stakeholders who are manufacturers of raw plastic material and pallets, producers of plastic products, consumers, collectors and recyclers of waste plastic ... and can be involved on a singular platform to help move the recycling needle of plastics from 4 per cent to 30 per cent and then to 70 per cent within the next five to 10 years.

"This will be PRAS' aspirational targets for plastic recycling in Singapore, which we hope to achieve with recycling technologies and new plastic technologies that we will be introducing into Singapore by Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) we will be signing."

In a separate press release, PRAS said it has established the Plastics Recycling Centre of Excellence to find innovative solutions to address the "ubiquitous plastic waste in Singapore".

The centre aims to fast track and customise "leading edge solutions" to Singapore, then serve as a reference to facilitate ASEAN countries' own recycling projects, said PRAS.

The centre will sign five MOUs with different partners focusing on a range of skills training, and research and development collaborations to achieve a higher circularity of plastics.