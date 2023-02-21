Rain-free France matches record 31-day dry spell

PARIS: France has matched its record dry spell of 31 days without significant rainfall, the country's weather service said on Tuesday (Feb 21), amid concerns over water reserves in parts of Europe still reeling from last year's severe drought.

With rainfall over the entire country of less than 1mm a day since Jan 21, weather service Meteo France said the absence of precipitation equals the record set in spring 2020.

Winter is normally a crucial period for recharging groundwater levels with rainfall.

The number of days without rain has "never been seen" in winter before in records going back to 1959, Meteo France said on Tuesday.

Last month was the third-warmest January on record in Europe, with temperatures on New Year's Day reaching all-time highs in some parts of the continent, according to the European Union's Copernicus climate monitor (C3S).

Europe endured its second-hottest year ever in 2022, with France, Britain, Spain and Italy setting new average temperature records.