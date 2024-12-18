Record year for coal in 2024, world's hottest year

PARIS: World coal use is set to reach an all-time high in 2024, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday (Dec 18), in a year all but certain to be the hottest in recorded history.

Despite calls to halt humanity's burning of the filthiest fossil fuel driving climate change, the energy watchdog expects global demand for coal to hit record highs for the third year in a row.

Scientists have warned that planet-warming greenhouse gases will have to be drastically slashed to limit global heating to avoid catastrophic impacts on the Earth and humanity.

Earlier in December, the European Union's climate monitor Copernicus said 2024 was "effectively certain" to be the hottest on record - eclipsing the record set just last year.

Published on Wednesday, the IEA's Coal 2024 report does however predict the world will hit peak coal in 2027 after topping 8.77 billion tonnes this year.

But that would be dependent on China, which for the past quarter-century has consumed 30 per cent more coal than the rest of the world's countries combined, the IEA said.

China's waxing demand for electricity was the most significant driving force behind the increase, with more than a third of coal burnt worldwide carbonised in the country's power plants.