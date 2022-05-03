Food packaging, furniture and fuel: Things that New South Wales is creating out of recycled waste

Fast forward to today, NSW has rolled out successful recycling programmes across the state including its drink container return scheme as well as developed infrastructure to recover and recycle waste into other products.

Here’s how NSW is recycling rubbish into products:

FOOD-GRADE PACKAGING

KitKat’s iconic red packaging could soon become green - and we’re not talking about the colour of the wrapper. Last year, a coalition of companies collaborated to produce Australia’s first soft plastic food wrapper made with recycled material.