Rising seas blamed as flooding hits Pacific islands

MAJURO: Island nations in the South Pacific were cleaning up on Wednesday (Dec 8) after storms and tidal surges triggered widespread flooding, with rising seas caused by climate change blamed for the inundation.

The Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands and Federated States of Micronesia all reported flooding, with reports that remote parts of Vanuatu were also hit by rising waters.

"(The) government of the Federated States of Micronesia has been made aware of extensive saltwater inundation across the nation's islands as a result of ongoing king tides and storm surges," President David Panuelo said in a statement.

"The government has received numerous requests from citizens asking for support."

In the Marshall Islands capital of Majuro, sea water surged over boulder barriers and covered sections of road to the airport to a depth of 50cm before receding.

Solomon Islands police issued a warning to residents to stay away from swollen rivers and streams.