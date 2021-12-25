One remote Scottish distillery is now carbon net zero, and it’s showing the whisky world the way

DRIMNIN, UK: This is wild country, raw and exposed to nature’s force. In these late autumn months, the landscape is a rich ochre.

After a few dozen miles on a single track road that contorts through rugged highland valleys, a distillery looms, overlooking the Sound of Mull. The Drimnin Estate isn’t at the end of the Earth, but it feels something close to it.

This is one of Scotland’s most isolated places. Only a few hundred people live on this land in the Hebridean Islands. A small group of them are doing something quite remarkable with whisky.

This year, Nc’nean Distillery became the UK’s first and only net zero carbon emissions distillery. It runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and offsets its small footprint using forestry resources.

The distillery’s operations are designed around using biomass as a fuel. It also recycles 99.97 per cent of the water used in the whisky-making process, is a zero waste operation and is certified organic.

In ways, this is emblematic of a new Scottish whisky story.