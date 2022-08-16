Sentosa is first island destination in Asia recognised for championing sustainability

SINGAPORE: Sentosa is the first island destination in Asia to be recognised globally for championing sustainability.

In a press statement on Tuesday (Aug 16), Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said that it has been conferred the Global Sustainable Tourism Council – For Destinations certificate.

Sentosa joins 23 other certified sustainable destination such as Vail, Colorado and Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland.

Resorts World Sentosa had attained the certification for destination and industry-criteria in 2021.

The conferment of the certificate affirmed SDC's "strong push for collective and collaborative whole-of-island efforts towards achieving a more sustainable Sentosa," it said.

SDC said the certification represents a significant milestone for them and the Sentosa Carbon Neutral Network.

The Sentosa Carbon Neutral Network is a public-private alliance to help achieve Sentosa’s sustainability goals, including carbon neutrality by 2030.

SDC said in 2021 that the network "will develop Sentosa-wide sustainability solutions, through the sharing of resources and expertise, while also leveraging economies of scale and a common network to introduce large-scale solutions."

Mr Randy Durband, chief executive officer of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, noted that Sentosa had passed stringent audits verifying that its sustainable destination status.

Chief executive officer of SDC, Ms Thien Kwee Eng said the company will continue to work closely with public and private sectors to meet the needs of travellers who have become more inclined towards sustainable offerings.

SDC said that as a certified sustainable destination, Sentosa will continue to support the Singapore Green Plan 2030 to build a sustainable Singapore for future generations of Singaporeans and global visitors.