SIA, Scoot customers can opt to pay more to reduce carbon footprint through sustainable aviation fuel credits

SINGAPORE: Businesses and travellers can soon choose to pay more for their flights on Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot in order to reduce their carbon footprint, with the launch of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits.

Announcing this on Wednesday (Jun 8), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Temasek said the SAF credits will be available in July, allowing businesses to purchase them directly from SIA to reduce carbon emissions from their operations.

As for regular passengers, SAF credits will be made available to them from the fourth quarter of the year through an existing voluntary carbon offset programme, which will allow them to purchase a mix of SAF credits and carbon offsets.

Currently, the programme only offers carbon offsets for travellers, where they can calculate the carbon footprint of their trip and pay a cost to offset this. Their contributions will then go towards verified carbon offset projects across Asia such as rainforest preservation in Indonesia or building solar energy projects in India.

By purchasing the SAF credits, customers could help to stimulate demand and boost the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels, supporting the development of the nascent industry.

As sustainable aviation fuels cost more than conventional jet fuels, credit schemes are a way for airlines to bring down the cost of using more eco-friendly options.