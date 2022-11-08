Singapore joins global group aiming to reduce forest loss, support sustainable development

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Singapore at the COP27 climate talks on Monday (Nov 7) joined a group of more than two dozen other countries that said would ensure they hold each other accountable for a pledge to end deforestation by 2030.

By joining the Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) as a member country, Singapore “commits to working with other members and partners to develop high integrity markets for forestry carbon credits, while implementing innovative and environmentally robust solutions to reduce forest loss, increase restoration and support sustainable development", said the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) in a joint press release with the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday (Nov 7).

“Singapore is delighted to be part of the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership, to work with like-minded partners on innovative and environmentally robust solutions that would unlock the potential of the forestry sector for climate action, while reducing the loss of forests worldwide,” said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

“The partnership will help scale up and support the development of high integrity markets for forestry carbon credits, in advancing global climate ambition,” she added.

Singapore's participation builds upon its commitments under the “Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use” to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, said NCCS, MSE and MTI.

Singapore’s participation in the FCLP is also aligned with the country’s efforts in "facilitating international acceptance of high-quality forestry carbon credits".

“We will explore how public-private partnerships can leverage carbon markets to unlock new revenue streams to cost effectively reduce emissions, while preserving nature and biodiversity."

Singapore will participate in the group’s inaugural meeting on Nov 12.