Singapore Green Plan: EV-ready towns by 2025 and more support for businesses to improve energy efficiency

"We are already seeing some of these effects – stronger and longer heatwaves, unprecedented droughts and floods, sea-level rise and storm surges affecting communities all over the world," noted Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change.

Speaking in Parliament during the ongoing Committee of Supply debate, he said the government will review its 2030 nationally determined contributions (NDCs) - a national roadmap that charts how the country plans to reach net zero - along with its long-term low-emissions development strategy (LEDS).

The Government had said previously that it would decide on a specific net zero year, and make a formal revision to Singapore’s LEDS later this year, after it consults with industry and citizen stakeholder groups.

The five ministries spearheading the national Green Plan also provided updates on existing efforts and announced new initiatives to advance the country's push towards sustainability.

The five are the ministries of sustainability and the environment (MSE), trade and industry (MTI), transport (MOT), national development (MND), and education (MOE).

GREENER TRANSPORT

While "significant steps" have been taken to build an efficient and sustainable transport system, Transport Minister S Iswaran said more must be done to work towards net zero emission.

To this end, a new target has been set - to reduce Singapore's land transport emissions by 80 per cent from its 2016 peak of 7.7 million tonnes "by or around mid-century".

This will be a reduction in absolute emissions, Mr Iswaran said.

Currently, the land transport system accounts for 15 per cent of Singapore's emissions today, making it the third-largest source of emissions.

"This is an ambitious goal that will require policy moves, new technologies, and behavioural shifts across our land transport system. Along with the decarbonisation of the power grid, electrification of vehicles is a key initiative that will have a material impact," he said.

Singapore will also accelerate its target of making every HDB town EV-ready by 2025, earlier than its previous target of the 2030s.

This comes after a major survey of switchrooms and substations across the island conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to assess the additional electrical capacity needed to support EV charging.

Mr Iswaran said the evaluation gave the ministry "confidence" to accelerate the implementation of its plans.

To support the implementation of EV-ready towns, Mr Iswaran said EV charging points will be installed at nearly 2,000 HDB car parks over the next three to four years.