Singapore landmarks to light up in blue to mark World Water Day

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s skyline will turn into a sea of blue from Mar 19 to 22 to commemorate World Water Day, signalling the country’s “steadfast commitment to water sustainability”.
PUB’s “City Turns Blue” initiative will see a record 56 prominent landmarks and buildings "illuminated in dazzling blue", including the Singapore Pavilion @ Expo 2020 Dubai on the global stage, the agency said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 17).
Sixteen new buildings – including Capitol Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel, Marina Bay Financial Centre and SkyHelix in Sentosa – will join the initiative along with returning partners such as ION Orchard and the ArtScience Museum.
Tertiary institutions will also take part for the first time, comprising Singapore Management University, Singapore Institute of Technology, ITE College, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and Temasek Polytechnic.
PUB has been rallying the local community and businesses to support the water cause in their own ways throughout March, with their #GoBlue4SG movement.
For example, Canon Singapore is running a photo contest from Mar 17 to 27 for community photographers to “capture stunning images of water” based on the theme “Water is Life".
Travel and nature photographer Jensen Chua hosted an online webinar to teach participants the technique of blue hour photography and announced a photography outing along Singapore’s waterways on Mar 26, which will be open to the public on a registration basis.
A total of 460 partners are participating in this year’s Singapore World Water Day to help raise awareness of water conservation. More than 60 retailers are also offering blue-themed promotions and deals this month, and more than 130 schools and organisations will conduct water-themed activities on “Water Wednesdays”.
These include a special treasure hunt activity at the NEWater Visitor Centre, in partnership with Tanjong Katong Girls’ School.