Singapore landmarks to light up in blue to mark World Water Day

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s skyline will turn into a sea of blue from Mar 19 to 22 to commemorate World Water Day, signalling the country’s “steadfast commitment to water sustainability”.

PUB’s “City Turns Blue” initiative will see a record 56 prominent landmarks and buildings "illuminated in dazzling blue", including the Singapore Pavilion @ Expo 2020 Dubai on the global stage, the agency said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 17).

Sixteen new buildings – including Capitol Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel, Marina Bay Financial Centre and SkyHelix in Sentosa – will join the initiative along with returning partners such as ION Orchard and the ArtScience Museum.

Tertiary institutions will also take part for the first time, comprising Singapore Management University, Singapore Institute of Technology, ITE College, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and Temasek Polytechnic.

PUB has been rallying the local community and businesses to support the water cause in their own ways throughout March, with their #GoBlue4SG movement.