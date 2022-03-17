Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

Singapore landmarks to light up in blue to mark World Water Day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

Singapore landmarks to light up in blue to mark World Water Day

Singapore landmarks to light up in blue to mark World Water Day

The Singapore Sports Hub lights up in blue for World Water Day 2021. (Photo: PUB)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
17 Mar 2022 05:20PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 05:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s skyline will turn into a sea of blue from Mar 19 to 22 to commemorate World Water Day, signalling the country’s “steadfast commitment to water sustainability”.

PUB’s “City Turns Blue” initiative will see a record 56 prominent landmarks and buildings "illuminated in dazzling blue", including the Singapore Pavilion @ Expo 2020 Dubai on the global stage, the agency said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 17).

Sixteen new buildings – including Capitol Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel, Marina Bay Financial Centre and SkyHelix in Sentosa – will join the initiative along with returning partners such as ION Orchard and the ArtScience Museum.

Tertiary institutions will also take part for the first time, comprising Singapore Management University, Singapore Institute of Technology, ITE College, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and Temasek Polytechnic.

PUB has been rallying the local community and businesses to support the water cause in their own ways throughout March, with their #GoBlue4SG movement.

Mount Faber lights up in blue for World Water Day 2021. (Photo: PUB)
Sentosa lights up in blue for World Water Day 2021. (Photo: PUB)
The Singapore Pavillion, lit up in blue, at the Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo: URA Expo Team)
Canopy Walk at Sunset, at the Singapore Pavilion @ Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo: URA Expo Team)

For example, Canon Singapore is running a photo contest from Mar 17 to 27 for community photographers to “capture stunning images of water” based on the theme “Water is Life".

Travel and nature photographer Jensen Chua hosted an online webinar to teach participants the technique of blue hour photography and announced a photography outing along Singapore’s waterways on Mar 26, which will be open to the public on a registration basis.

A total of 460 partners are participating in this year’s Singapore World Water Day to help raise awareness of water conservation. More than 60 retailers are also offering blue-themed promotions and deals this month, and more than 130 schools and organisations will conduct water-themed activities on “Water Wednesdays”.

These include a special treasure hunt activity at the NEWater Visitor Centre, in partnership with Tanjong Katong Girls’ School.

Related:

Source: CNA/ga(gr)

Related Topics

PUB

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us