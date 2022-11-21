Singapore’s ‘loss and damage’ fund contributions to be negotiated: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: The landmark agreement at the United Nations climate summit to set up a “lost and damage” fund to help developing countries battered by extreme weather is a positive move, but Singapore’s involvement in it still has to be negotiated.

On contributing to the donor base for the new fund, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Sunday (Nov 20) that Singapore believes in multilateralism, and will participate in “the right spirit of cooperation and collaboration”.

“This has to be something to be negotiated. There are certain historical contexts to how climate finance has come about. It has to be based on an agreed basis in the Paris Agreement of common but differentiated responsibility,” she said in her wrap-up interview after the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

“We still need to discuss with parties about the modality, and also on the terms of the funding arrangements. We would like to see how we can play a part in the formal arrangements.”

SINGAPORE’S CLIMATE AID CONTRIBUTIONS

Singapore has, in its own way, been playing a useful role in climate action, such as by offering technical and capability support to developing countries, said Ms Fu.

The nation, for instance, is providing aid through the Southeast Asia Disaster Risk Insurance Facility, a regional platform for financial resilience against climate shocks, she noted.

Ms Fu said the new fund will “help to channel support to the communities and people most in need”, and Singapore will see how it can play a part going forward.

Details of the fund will be fleshed out over the next year.