Singaporean students hope to inspire climate change innovation after claiming top IAEA prize

BANGKOK: Three Singaporean students with an award-winning policy idea to decarbonise the global shipping industry said they hope to inspire more youths in the country to come up with solutions to climate change.

Last week, the trio of Claire Li, Komal Prashar and Linda Zeng were announced as the winning team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Net Zero Challenge, beating 70 other entries from young people around the world.

Participants were asked to submit a paper addressing the question of “How can nuclear energy, alongside other low carbon energy sources, help your country or region to achieve their net zero targets?”.

Their proposal was to leverage the influence of Singapore’s port to promote a cleaner maritime industry using nuclear-powered hydrogen.

The team’s policy outlined how clean hydrogen fuel cells for use in ships, produced by nuclear energy overseas, could be imported to Singapore in order to assist with the country’s net zero targets.

“I think Singapore prides itself on innovation. We have such a vibrant port and it’s a great ideal to implement this type of innovation into the maritime industry. Given the fact that commercial hydrogen-powered ships are just starting to come into the picture, there’s a lot of potential,” Zeng, a 22-year-old student at King's College London, told CNA.

Singapore has announced that it would halve its 2030 peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and to achieve net zero emissions "as soon as viable" in the second half of the century.

Research and development is continuing in many countries, including in Asia, to deploy nuclear technology to produce green hydrogen. Hydrogen itself is clean, but existing technologies to produce it are sometimes problematic and remain reliant on dirty fuels.

Singapore has no nuclear capacity. In 2010, the government embarked on a pre-feasibility study on nuclear energy. Two years later, it was concluded that the technologies available were not yet suitable for deployment in the city state.

“The latest designs of nuclear power plants are much safer than older designs which remain in use in many countries. However, the risks to Singapore, given that we are small and dense, still outweigh the benefits at this point,” said then Second Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran.