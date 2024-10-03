Skiing calls on UN climate science to combat melting future

GENEVA: World skiing's governing body joined forces with the United Nation's weather agency on Thursday (Oct 3) in a bid to feed its meteorological expertise into managing the "existential threat" to winter sports posed by climate change.

Ski resorts around the world are increasingly being forced to confront the realities of a warming climate, with stations suffering from a lack of snow and a shorter season - and the knock-on economic impact for destinations reliant on winter tourism.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) hopes its cooperation with the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) weather and climate agency will give it a better outlook on the future for winter sports.

"The climate crisis is obviously far bigger than FIS - or sports, for that matter: it is a genuine crossroads for mankind," the organisation's president Johan Eliasch said in a statement.

"It is true, though, that climate change is, simply put, an existential threat to skiing and snowboarding. We would be remiss if we did not pursue every possible effort that is rooted in science and objective analysis."

Eliasch, a Swedish-British multi-billionaire businessman and environmentalist, previously served as former British prime minister Gordon Brown's special representative on deforestation and clean energy.