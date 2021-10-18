South Korea commits to 'challenging goal' of cutting emissions to 40% of 2018 levels by 2030

SEOUL: South Korea on Monday (Oct 18) officially committed to reducing national carbon emissions by 40 per cent of 2018 levels by 2030 ahead of the upcoming United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, a "very challenging target" compared to an initial 26.3 per cent goal.

Last year, President Moon Jae-in pledged the country would be carbon neutral by 2050 and unveiled a Green New Deal to create jobs and help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea is one of the world's most fossil fuel-reliant economies, with coal making up more than 41 per cent of the country's electricity mix and renewable power just over 6 per cent.

The revised nationally determined contribution is a "very challenging target" for South Korea compared to developed nations that have already been cutting emissions from the 1990s, Moon told a presidential committee meeting on carbon neutrality.

"This is the most ambitious reduction target possible under our circumstances," he said.