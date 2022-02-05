IN FOCUS: Massive floods and typhoons in Southeast Asia drive home the need to adapt to climate change

BANGKOK: Kiven Meco Luzano, like nearly everybody else, just didn’t see it coming. Of course, he knew a typhoon was barrelling towards his community in Southern Leyte. Powerful storms are regular visitors to this part of the world.

But Rai - or Odette, as this super system would be called in the Philippines - would arrive with a rare fury.

The school teacher watched with his family as the daylight was extinguished, earlier than normal. Heavy rain set in and he cooked an early dinner, keeping watch on the creek that flowed into the sea outside his home.



They had not planned to evacuate but as lightning started to crack overhead, illuminating damaging winds ripping at the township, roof by roof.

“Minutes after that, my father told us, ‘Get out of there because the water is coming’. The tide was rising at the time,” Luzano recounted.

“And then we were panicking. Emotions were pouring out. People were crying and shouting. Others were screaming. Since I was the only man in the house, I was the one who carried my grandmother, who was already a senior citizen. I carried her out and up to higher ground.

“My mind was just thinking about what will happen next.”