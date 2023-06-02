Southeast Asia central to plastic crisis as world leaders negotiate treaty to fight pollution

BANGKOK: It is a dirty, constant stream that flows by the banks of the tiny Koh Klang community in central Bangkok.

The island juts out in a widening of a canal that runs through the city before emptying out into the Chao Phraya, the country’s major river.



Plastic bottles, bags, straws and other debris float by in the murky rush. It is an endless reminder of the sheer quantity of plastic entering the city’s waterways and wider environment.

Southeast Asia is one of the highest plastic-polluting regions in the world. India, Malaysia and the Philippines are home to the highest levels of riverine plastic pollution in the world, according to a 2021 report produced by The Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch non-governmental organisation (NGO).

In Thailand the problem has grown worse in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, as momentum behind reducing plastic use faded in favour of public health and convenience.



Just 18 per cent of Thailand’s 2.76 million tonnes of plastic waste generated last year was recycled, according to the country’s Pollution Control Department. The vast majority - approximately 76 per cent - ended up in landfills and some 80,000 tonnes was estimated to have leaked into the environment.