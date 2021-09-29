Spider researcher, Edible Garden City among 5 winners of President’s Award for the Environment

SINGAPORE: A researcher who has spent decades studying spiders, as well as urban farming group Edible Garden City, are among five recipients of the President’s Award for the Environment.

Presented by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Wednesday (Sep 29), the biennial award is Singapore’s top accolade for individuals, organisations and educational institutions that have made significant contributions towards environmental sustainability in the country.

The other three recipients this year are Nanyang Girls’ High School, DBS Bank and PSA Corporation.

They were chosen from 69 nominations in three categories, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a media release.

“These five environmental champions are inspiring examples of how Singaporeans can contribute to sustainable development and help promote good environmental practices both within and beyond their organisations,” said MSE.

SUPPORT FOR BIODIVERSITY PROGRAMMES

Mr Joseph K H Koh was recognised in the individual category for his contributions to Singapore’s biodiversity programmes.

Trained in zoology, he has spent decades studying spiders and made important contributions to the knowledge of Singapore and Borneo spiders, said MSE.

“Together with a team of budding arachnologists that he has nurtured, Mr Koh has recorded more than 800 species of spiders in Singapore,” it added.

He has also pledged his collection of more than 12,000 specimens to the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.