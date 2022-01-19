'Throwaway economy' thwarting climate goals: Report

PARIS: Countries are neglecting the massive impact of the "throwaway" economy on planet-warming emissions, according to research published on Wednesday (Jan 19) which calculated that more than half a trillion tonnes of virgin materials has been consumed since the 2015 Paris climate deal.

From clothing to food, planes to buildings, research by the organisation Circle Economy estimated that 70 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions are linked to the manufacturing and use of products.

But in its annual report on the state of the world's use of materials, researchers said that national climate pledges to reduce emissions focus narrowly on fossil fuel use and ignore the mounting global appetite for stuff.

Matthew Fraser, head of research at Circle Economy, said that the report aimed to look beyond just fossil fuel use and the transition to green energy and ask about the emissions implications of using fewer resources.

"What if we reimagine our relationship with stuff, what would that bring us? Actually, it is quite significant," he told AFP.

The report estimated that if the economy were more circular, reducing resource extraction and consumption by 28 per cent, then the world could meet the Paris warming target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But only a third of nations' climate pledges mention the circular economy as part of their emissions goals, the report said.

It warned that humanity is consuming 70 per cent more virgin materials than the world can safely replenish.