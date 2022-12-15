Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks

MONTREAL: The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world's remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday (Dec 14) at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a "peace pact with nature."

At stake is the future of the planet and whether humanity can roll back habitat destruction, pollution, and the climate crisis, which are driving the sixth mass extinction of plant and animal species.

Negotiators worked late into the night Tuesday, but "the atmosphere deteriorated when the group started discussing concepts, in particular the global biodiversity fund (GBF) proposal," said UN spokesman David Ainsworth, leading to a walkout by developing nations.

The GBF is a new financial instrument sought by low-income nations to help them, for example, establish marine or terrestrial protected areas and implement biodiversity action plans.

A long pause in technical talks on other items was resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn't yet settled.

"Our territories are home to most of the biological diversity of the world," said a statement by Brazil, which added existing financing mechanisms were not up to the task.

Brazil, which also spoke on behalf of some other developing countries, including the African Group, added that the new fund should provide US$100 billion yearly, or one per cent of global GDP, until 2030.

Financial flows from the Global North to South for biodiversity are currently estimated at around US$10 billion annually.

Wealthy nations say they would rather reform existing financial mechanisms and leverage more private-sector funding.

The deterioration in dialogue came on the eve of the high-level phase of negotiations involving the environment ministers of the 196 members at the Montreal summit, called COP15, which began on Dec 7 and is set to run to Dec 19.

"The walkout that happened last night is a signal of a pivotal moment in the negotiations that we needed," Masha Kalinina of The Pew Charitable Trusts told AFP.

"It draws important attention to this negotiation, especially as the leaders are arriving today and tomorrow. So we are waiting with bated breath."