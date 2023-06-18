Swiss get behind net-zero climate law

GEENVA: The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, on Sunday (Jun 18) backed a new climate bill aimed at steering their country towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

Near-final results showed almost 59 per cent of voters supporting the new law, which will require Switzerland to slash its dependence on imported oil and gas, scaling up the development and use of greener and more homegrown alternatives.

Voters also overwhelmingly backed adopting a global minimum tax rate of 15 per cent for multinational corporations in a second referendum, with nearly 79 per cent in favour, with full results in from all but one of Switzerland's 26 cantons.

Voter participation in the referendums stood at around 42 per cent.

Recent opinion polls had indicated strong but slipping support for the climate bill, amid an anxiety-infused campaign around electricity shortages and economic ruin driven by the populist right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).

Supporters insisted the law was needed to ensure energy security and independence, and to help address the ravages of climate change, highlighted by the dramatic melting of glaciers in the Swiss Alps, which lost a third of their ice volume between 2001 and 2022.

Leading Swiss glaciologist Matthias Huss, who has been closely following the glaciers' decline, hailed in a tweet the "strong signal" sent by Sunday's vote, and said he was "very happy the arguments of climate science were heard".

Socialist Party parliamentarian Valerie Piller Carrard celebrated the vote as "an important step for future generations".