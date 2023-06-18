Swiss vote on net-zero climate law

GENEVA: The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, were voting on Sunday (Jun 18) on a new climate bill aimed at steering the country towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

Recent opinion polls indicate strong support for the proposed law, which would require Switzerland to slash its dependence on imported oil and gas, scaling up the development and use of greener and more homegrown alternatives.

But the backing slipped in the most recent survey by pollster gfs.bern, albeit remaining at 63 per cent in favour, amid an anxiety-infused campaign around electricity shortages and economic ruin driven by the populist right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).

Polling stations opened in most places at 10am local time and were set to close at noon.

But most ballots are typically cast in advance for popular votes held under Switzerland's direct democratic system, and initial results were expected by mid-afternoon.

Supporters say the proposed "Federal Act on Climate Protection Targets, Innovation and Strengthening Energy Security" is needed to ensure energy security.

They say it will also help address the ravages of climate change, highlighted by the dramatic melting of glaciers in the Swiss Alps, which lost a third of their ice volume between 2001 and 2022.