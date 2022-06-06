Temasek launches investment platform company GenZero in global decarbonisation push

SINGAPORE: Temasek on Monday (Jun 6) announced the launch of GenZero, a new investment platform company that aims to accelerate decarbonisation globally.

Wholly owned by Temasek, GenZero will make investments around the world in three focus areas – technology-based solutions, nature-based solutions and carbon ecosystem enablers – as it “seeks to deliver positive climate impact alongside long-term sustainable financial returns”, Temasek said in a news release.

Temasek has committed an initial amount of S$5 billion to establish GenZero, and a number of investments have already been made in the company’s focus areas.

“The climate crisis is intensifying and the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that the world is not on track to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” Temasek said.

“There is an urgent need to accelerate decarbonisation across all sectors to avoid irreversible damage to the planet by reducing global carbon emissions and address the emissions gap, which is estimated (to be) between 19 and 26 gigatonnes of carbon in 2030 for a 1.5 degrees Celsius scenario.”

GenZero will aim to “catalyse decarbonisation solutions with its ability to deploy long-term and flexible capital” and will invest in a range of opportunities, “from early-stage companies and solutions that require patient capital to commercialise and grow, to more mature ones that are ready to scale”.

GenZero’s focus areas “present a holistic and integrated approach to address the emissions gap, with solutions across both the near- and longer-term horizons”, the company added.