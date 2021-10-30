Thailand starts operating massive floating solar panel project as pressure mounts on climate action

BANGKOK: From the shoreline, the newest piece of Thailand’s renewable energy future is just a shimmer in the distance. The pure scale of this ambitious project is difficult to appreciate from afar.



Forty years ago, the face of this land was shaped by the construction of the Sirindhorn Dam, a then-controversial project designed to provide hydropower and irrigation water to the area. Once again, enterprise is harnessing nature here.

The reservoir is now home to the world’s largest hybrid solar-hydropower project. Installed on the surface of the water are 144,000 separate solar panels, the equivalent of 100 football fields.

The 45 megawatts of peak power the project can produce complements the existing dam operations, which can generate an additional 36MW, and provide electricity across three provinces in eastern Thailand.

The solar panels can make electricity throughout the day while the sun shines, and the hydropower dam can operate at night. Both share the same existing grid transmission lines and transformers.



It is the first of what could be many similar floating solar panel projects rolled out across Thailand, as the country takes early steps to decarbonise its energy sector.



The emerging technology is showing promise and generating interest throughout Southeast Asia. In Singapore, a similar solar panel scheme is operational on Tengeh Reservoir, while plans are underway to rollout similar projects in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

This project in Ubon Ratchathani province helps with one of the biggest issues associated with solar power infrastructure development, the scarcity and cost of land.

The surface of the dam is normally unused, except for small-scale local fishing, which can continue even after the installation of the panels.

“Overall, floating PV (photovoltaics) is cheaper compared to a solar farm. We save the land costs and we save the land for Thailand,” said Prasertsak Cherngchawano, a deputy governor of Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the state body in charge of the project.