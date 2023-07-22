Closing the 'world's best beach': Balancing tourism and sustainability on Thailand's Koh Kradan

TRANG, Thailand: The entire stretch of white beach of Koh Kradan is completely empty of people. There are no footprints in the sand and no buzz of longtail boats, only the sound of gentle, clear waves.

This island gem in the Andaman Sea, some 10 kilometres off the southern coast of Thailand looks something like it might have in the past. It is experiencing a short reprieve ahead of what is sure to be another bumper tourism season.

It is the monsoon period and the island is officially closed. For four months between June and October authorities block access in order to ensure safety of visitors during turbulent months of weather, as well as to allow nature to recover and rehabilitate.

For generations, locals have known about the natural beauty of Koh Kradan. And it has been a lightly-trodden tourist destination for many years.

Earlier this year, Koh Kradan was selected as the world’s best beach by World Beach Guide, a UK travel website. The guide cited the unspoilt nature of the island, its powdery sand and clear waters, despite its proximity to the mainland.