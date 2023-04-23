Amid the rush for more tourist arrivals, Thai island Koh Mak is deliberately taking it slow

KOH MAK, Thailand: Nestled off the coast, in the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Mak feels something like an odd sibling.

In recent years, the islands in this part of the country have become increasingly developed and visited by tourists drawn to the calm aquamarine sea and idyllic island scenery.

Where luxury awaits on Koh Kood and nightlife and entertainment abounds on Koh Chang, the third and smallest of the islands in this chain is trying to avoid the trappings of mass tourism.

The approach of Koh Mak’s leaders is different and deliberately so. Stepping on the small island, home to just a few hundred residents, feels almost like time travel.

Beach fronts with golden sand remain mostly undeveloped. Electric golf carts carry families along tidy streets in near silence. The 7-Elevens, Starbucks and cheap cocktail bars so ubiquitous throughout Thailand’s tourist hotspots are entirely absent.

At night, the island falls silent early. Waves lap at the shoreline but very little else stirs.