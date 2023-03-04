From poachers to protectors: In the ‘Guilin of Thailand’, locals lead efforts to conserve ancient rainforest

SURAT THANI, Thailand: The rangers move in formation, alert as they weave through dense foliage and wade across waist deep rivers. The rainforest is loud with the siren calls of birds hidden in the canopy.

From afar, the group might be mistaken for a military unit. The men - some experienced and others as young as 19 - wear camouflage fatigues, grip rifles and mean business.

But their success in recent years means they are more likely to be looking for elephants to monitor than poachers to catch.

The rangers form the forest protection unit of Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani province in Thailand’s south. Their patrol missions can last as long as 14 days as they venture deep into the wilderness.

Most of Khao Sok comprises virgin rainforest. It’s dense and humid, part of an ancient rainforest system that’s older than the Amazon.

The area has a dark past; the site of a deadly plague, a guerilla conflict zone and an immense flood. Today though, it is a beacon of eco-tourism and a good example of successful environmental protection.