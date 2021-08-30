Tuk the turtle swallowed more than 300 pieces of trash, and its rescue highlights Thailand's marine waste problem

BANGKOK: Marine veterinarians in Phuket say a young green turtle found to have ingested hundreds of pieces of marine trash is expected to be able to return to the wild after its treatment.

It was rescued last month after being found stranded on a local beach and has been receiving care at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC).

The turtle, named Tuk by veterinarians, was weak, could not eat by itself and had trouble swimming. Subsequent examinations and X-rays revealed that it had ingested a shocking amount of plastic bags, hard plastic, cloth and other trash, which were obstructing the turtle’s gastrointestinal tract but were later defecated.

“We were surprised. This is the first sea turtle that had ingested more than 300 pieces. Normally we have sea turtles that have ingested 10 or 20 pieces. This one is like, wow,” said Araya Boonkasemsanti, the marine veterinarian caring for Tuk at PMBC.

“It’s quite a serious matter for the turtle’s health.

“Right now she’s still weak but she can swim and eat by herself. She needs more nutrition and we need to check on her external wounds,” she added.

“If the X-rays show no impaction, then she can go back into the wild,” she said, referring to the possibility of a mass of stool that can’t be pushed out by the turtle.