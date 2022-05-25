Tharman to co-chair new global group on governing the use of water

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam will co-chair a global commission aimed at redefining the way water is valued and managed.

The new Global Commission on the Economics of Water was launched at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday (May 25). It is co-chaired by Mr Tharman, World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, economist Mariana Mazzucato and scientist Johan Rockstrom.

The commission comprises 17 experts, community leaders and practitioners from a broad range of science, policy and front-line practice expertise from all regions of the globe. It will publish a review titled The Economics of Water: An Agenda for the Common Good, it said in a press release.

The commission's review will "provide a fundamental reassessment of the way we manage and value water, and its intrinsic role in addressing climate change and other global challenges", it said.

The commission said that it will design solutions that go beyond simply fixing market failures.

“What is needed are purpose-driven private-public partnerships on a scale that has never been attempted before, to mobilise finance, invest in innovations and deliver access everywhere to affordable, safe water,” said Mr Tharman.