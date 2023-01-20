Logo
Thunberg, protesters demand 'climate justice' in Davos
Sustainability

Thunberg, protesters demand 'climate justice' in Davos

Greta Thunberg was among the demonstrators in Davos. (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

20 Jan 2023 09:25PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 09:25PM)
DAVOS: Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists held a small protest on Friday (Jan 20) accusing the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos of doing little to save the planet.

About 30 protesters gathered in freezing temperatures down the road from the WEF congress centre, holding signs reading "SOS" and chanting "What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!"

"One thing I don't think we realise and feel and comprehend in places of such wealth and power and greed is that planet Earth around us is in immense, immense pain," said Pakistani campaigner Ayisha Siddiqa, who attended WEF panels this week.

"The delusion of this event is so absolutely ridiculous. It's horrendous," said Siddiqa, whose country was hit by devastating floods last year that killed more than 1,700 people and caused tens of billions of dollars of damage.

Thunberg, who was briefly detained by police in Germany earlier this week during a protest against a coal mine expansion, did not speak during the Davos demonstration.

She participated in a panel discussion on the sidelines of the WEF on Thursday, where she accused the global political and business elite attending the forum of "fuelling the destruction of the planet".

Source: AFP/rc

