'Time to do the right thing,' negotiators told as COP26 climate talks open

GLASGOW: With the UK hosts warning that "lights are flashing red on the climate change dashboard", the COP26 UN climate summit kicked off on Sunday (Oct 31) in Glasgow, marked by pointed warnings of growing threats as emissions-cutting pledges still fail to add up.

"I do not underestimate the challenge" of reaching an effective deal to adequately slash emissions, Alok Sharma, Britain's COP26 president, told delegates at the talks' opening.

But, he added, "I believe that we can resolve the outstanding issues."

Heavy rain poured down in Glasgow on the first day of COP26, and a fallen tree blocked train lines from London, forcing some red-faced delegates into last-minute flights or rental cars.

Others struggled to master the phone apps governing a daily coronavirus testing regime for attendees, some of whom showed up to the venue of one of the first major international gatherings since the start of the pandemic with negative tests in hand.

"This is not a normal COP," Sharma admitted.

But the biggest hurdle facing COP26 may be the outcome of the G20 meeting of major economies in Rome this weekend, where leaders backed a 1.5-degree Celsius limit on global temperature rise but offered few new concrete commitments to achieve it.

As world leaders arrive at the talks in Glasgow on Monday, more ambitious emissions-cutting pledges will be crucial for the COP26 hosts to meet their overarching goal to "keep 1.5 alive".

"If the G20 was a dress rehearsal for COP26, then world leaders fluffed their lines," Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said in a statement, describing the G20 outcome as "weak".

Alden Meyer, a senior associate at climate think-tank E3G, noted that "much hard work - especially on issues of climate finance - remains ahead, if COP26 is to reach agreement" on keeping the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal in sight.

'OUT OF EXCUSES'

At the Glasgow conference's opening session, US climate chief Patricia Espinosa admitted that the task of swiftly shifting the world's economy onto a greener trajectory, to avoid increasingly deadly climate impacts, was enormously difficult.

"The transition we need is beyond the scope, scale and speed of anything humanity has accomplished in the past. It is a daunting task. But humanity is a species defined by its ingenuity," she said.

She encouraged negotiators to "keep the big picture in mind" as they haggled over details on things like finance and carbon markets, reminding them to think of "what we are trying to achieve together ... and the trust invested in you by billions".