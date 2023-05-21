Logo
Trevi Fountain water turns black in Rome climate protest
Climate activists pour vegetable charcoal in the Trevi Fountain water, during a demonstration against fossil fuels, in Rome, Italy on May 21, 2023, in this image obtained from social media. (Photo: Allesandro Penso/MAPS via REUTERS)

21 May 2023 10:57PM
ROME: Seven young activists protesting against climate change climbed into the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Sunday (May 21) and poured diluted charcoal into the water to turn it black.

The protesters from the "Ultima Generazione" ("Last Generation") group held up banners saying "We won't pay for fossil (fuels)," and shouted "our country is dying".

Uniformed police waded into the water to take away the activists, with many tourists filming the stunt and a few of the onlookers shouting insults at the protesters, video footage showed.

In a statement, Ultima Generazione called for an end to public subsidies for fossil fuels and linked the protests to deadly floods in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna in recent days. The group said one in four houses in Italy are at risk from flooding.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri condemned the protest, the latest in a series of acts targeting works of art in Italy.

"Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage," he wrote on Twitter.

The tradition is for visitors to toss coins into the famous 18th-century Trevi Fountain to ensure that they will return to Rome one day.

Climate activists hold a banner after pouring vegetable charcoal in the Trevi Fountain water, during a demonstration against fossil fuels, in Rome, Italy on May 21, 2023, in this image obtained from social media. (Photo: Allesandro Penso/MAPS via REUTERS)
A climate activist is pulled from the water by police after pouring vegetable charcoal in the Trevi Fountain, during a demonstration against fossil fuels, in Rome, Italy on May 21, 2023, in this image obtained from social media. (Photo: Allesandro Penso/MAPS via REUTERS)

Source: Reuters/rc

