Politics has 'weaponised' science: UN climate chief

PARIS: The United Nations' climate chief on Tuesday (Jan 21) said that the science of global warming had been "weaponised" by politics, a day after Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement.

Simon Stiell said that shifting geopolitical events could not change the hard facts that underpin climate change and the disastrous consequences linked to a warming planet.

Last year was the hottest on record, and the combined average temperature of 2023 and 2024 exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius benchmark set under the Paris climate accord for the first time.

Stiell said that support for climate science was "far, far more significant than those few voices that challenge" it.

"The science has actually been weaponised, and again that is reflective of the politics," he told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On the first day of his second term as president, Trump announced that the US would again withdraw from the Paris climate accord endorsed by nearly 200 nations.