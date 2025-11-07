As Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaks havoc in Southeast Asia, scientists say rising temperatures are to blame

SINGAPORE: As the year's deadliest typhoon sweeps into Vietnam after wreaking havoc in the Philippines earlier this week, scientists warn such extreme events can only become more frequent as global temperatures rise.

Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least 188 people across the Philippines and caused untold damage to infrastructure and farmland across the archipelago. The storm then destroyed homes and uprooted trees after landing in central Vietnam late on Thursday (Nov 6), killing at least five people.

Kalmaegi's path of destruction coincides with a meeting of delegates from more than 190 countries in the rainforest city of Belem in Brazil for the latest round of climate talks.

Researchers say the failure of world leaders to control greenhouse gas emissions has led to increasingly violent storms.

"The sea surface temperatures in both the western North Pacific and over the South China Sea are both exceptionally warm," said Ben Clarke, an extreme weather researcher at London's Grantham Institute on Climate Change and Environment.

"Kalmaegi will be more powerful and wetter because of these elevated temperatures, and this trend in sea surface temperatures is extremely clearly linked to human-caused global warming."