United Arab Emirates names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks

DUBAI: The head of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) national oil company was named Thursday (Jan 12) as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists.

Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who heads up the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will be the first CEO to take the role at the United Nations summit, said a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

"We will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach that delivers transformative progress for climate and for low carbon economic growth," Jaber said in the statement.

"I sincerely believe that climate action today is an immense economic opportunity for investment in sustainable growth," he added.

Environmental activists were quick to react, warning that the involvement of a major figure from the oil industry could slow progress in the fight against global warming.

Jaber's appointment "poses an outrageous conflict of interest", said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

"The ongoing menace of fossil fuel lobbyists at the UN climate talks has consistently weakened outcomes of the climate conference but this takes it to another dangerous and unprecedented level."

COP27, held in Egypt in November, concluded with the adoption of a hotly contested text on aid to poor countries affected by climate change, but failed to set new ambitions for lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The UAE's hosting of this year's edition, in Dubai in November and December, has provoked concern from activists urging a shift away from oil, which produces greenhouse gases.