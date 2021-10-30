UK's Johnson urges China's Xi to move faster on climate goals

Referring to a conversation earlier on Friday, Johnson told reporters that he raised "a couple of points. First of all about the moment for peaking ... they have said before 2030 and so I pushed a bit on that, that 2025 would be better than 2030, and I wouldn't say he committed on that."

"On the other point where I was evangelical again was the potential to move away from coal," he said, adding he had described how quickly Britain had moved away from coal.

Johnson is keen to make COP26 a success, but with the UN Environment Programme saying the world is on course to warm around 2.7C with hugely destructive consequences, some critics doubt whether the British leader can win over China and other big emitters and "keep 1.5 alive".

The landmark 2015 Paris agreement committed signatories to keeping global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Using football as a metaphor, Johnson said: "If this was half time I would say we're about 5-1 down ... and we've got a long way to go."

"But we can do it. We have the ability to equalise, to save the position and to come back."