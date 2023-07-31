UK to issue 'hundreds' of new oil, gas licences in North Sea

LONDON: The UK government said on Monday (Jul 31) it would issue "hundreds" of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea to secure energy reserves while still aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The announcement has angered environmental groups and comes amid an internal debate within the ruling Conservative party on green policies.

The main opposition Labour Party has said it will not issue any new North Sea drilling licences if it regains power in a general election due next year.

"Investment in the North Sea will continue to unlock new projects, protect jobs, reduce emissions and boost UK energy independence," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said in a statement.

It said "a more flexible application process" would be adopted for licence requests, which would still be subject to a "climate compatibility" test for carbon reduction goals.

"The government is taking steps to slow the rapid decline in domestic production of oil and gas, which will secure our domestic energy supply and reduce reliance on hostile states," it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February last year saw a global surge in energy prices as Western nations imposed sanctions against Moscow, targeting in particular its massive oil and gas exports.

"We have all witnessed how Putin has manipulated and weaponised energy - disrupting supply and stalling growth in countries around the world," Sunak said in the statement.

"Now more than ever, it's vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy."

Sunak added that even when Britain reaches its net zero target by 2050, a quarter of its energy needs will come from oil and gas.