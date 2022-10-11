Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

Ukraine war may be a blessing for green energy transition: WMO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

Ukraine war may be a blessing for green energy transition: WMO

Ukraine war may be a blessing for green energy transition: WMO

A sign of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is seen at the top of the headquarters on Aug 2, 2019 in Geneva. (Photo: AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI)

11 Oct 2022 08:54PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 08:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
GENEVA: The head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday (Oct 11) that he expects the Ukraine war to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, despite greater short-term reliance on fossil fuels such as coal.

"It's clear that this war in Ukraine will speed up our consumption of fossil energy and it's (also) speeding up this green transition," said Petteri Taalas, WMO secretary-general, as the organisation presented a major report on energy.

"From a climate perspective, the war in Ukraine may be seen as a blessing," he added. The WMO said in its report that countries are behind in their renewable power pledges, saying they have so far committed to build less than half of the capacity needed by 2030 to reach the Paris accord goals.

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion green energy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.