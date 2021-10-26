Logo
UK's Johnson urges Putin to advance Russia's net zero target to 2050
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, in London, Britain, October 19, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

26 Oct 2021 12:57AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 12:57AM)
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring forward by 10 years Russia's target for achieving net zero carbon emissions, Johnson's office said on Monday (Oct 25) after the two leaders spoke by phone.

The talks took place after Russia delivered a blow to hopes of a breakthrough international deal on climate change when the Kremlin said last week that Putin would not fly to Scotland for talks starting at the end of October.

"He (Johnson) welcomed the steps Russia has taken in recent days to commit (to) net zero by 2060," the statement said.

"The prime minister expressed his hope that Russia will raise that target to achieving net zero by 2050 as well as making further progress on ending deforestation and an ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution."

Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow from Oct 31 to Nov 12, is seeking support from major powers for a more radical plan to tackle global warming.

The Kremlin said Putin promised that Russia's delegation to Glasgow "will contribute to a successful work of such an important international forum".

Putin and Johnson also agreed that cooperation between Moscow and London should be established in a number of fields, the Kremlin statement said, without elaborating.

Source: Reuters

