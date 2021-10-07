UN summit to tackle 'unprecedented' biodiversity threats

PARIS: Just weeks before the crucial COP26 climate conference, another global UN summit - this one tasked with reversing the destruction of nature - officially kicks off next week in Kunming, China.

Focusing on biodiversity, COP15 is less well known than its sister climate summit but deals with issues that are no less vital to the health of the planet, such as fighting pollution, protecting ecosystems and preventing mass extinction.

The online session beginning on Monday (Oct 11) will be followed by a face-to-face gathering in late April, where a final pact for nature will be hammered out.

WHO IS INVOLVED?

Discussions at the COP15 are grounded in the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), a treaty ratified by 195 countries and the European Union - but not the United States, the world's biggest historical polluter. Parties meet every two years.

The CBD was drafted in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio. Its stated goals are to preserve the diversity of species on Earth and set guidelines on how to exploit natural resources sustainably and justly.

This year's gathering, originally set for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.