UN chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'

BRUSSELS: Rich countries have made a dangerous dash for fossil fuels in response to the Ukraine war, the UN secretary-general said on Tuesday (Jun 14), warning that new investments being made in coal, oil and gas were "delusional" given their impact on climate change.

"The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies," Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Austrian World Summit, a climate conference.

Since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, some countries have turned to buying more non-Russian fossil fuels or investing in new oil and gas fields to shore up their energy supplies.

For example, Germany and the Netherlands announced plans this month to develop a new North Sea gas field, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has said Germany wants to pursue gas projects with Senegal.

State-owned QatarEnergy's North Field East is expanding as part of the world's largest liquefied natural gas project, and Britain is financing an LNG project in Mozambique.

Guterres said "new funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional" and would worsen the global problems of pollution and climate change.