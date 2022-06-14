Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

UN chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

UN chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'

UN chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'

FILE PHOTO: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a joint news conference with Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (not seen) in Stockholm, Sweden, June 1, 2022. TT News Agency/Soren Andersson via REUTERS

14 Jun 2022 04:37PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 04:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Rich countries have made a dangerous dash for fossil fuels in response to the Ukraine war, the UN secretary-general said on Tuesday (Jun 14), warning that new investments being made in coal, oil and gas were "delusional" given their impact on climate change.

"The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies," Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Austrian World Summit, a climate conference.

Since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, some countries have turned to buying more non-Russian fossil fuels or investing in new oil and gas fields to shore up their energy supplies.

For example, Germany and the Netherlands announced plans this month to develop a new North Sea gas field, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has said Germany wants to pursue gas projects with Senegal.

State-owned QatarEnergy's North Field East is expanding as part of the world's largest liquefied natural gas project, and Britain is financing an LNG project in Mozambique.

Guterres said "new funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional" and would worsen the global problems of pollution and climate change.

Related:

Scientists say global carbon dioxide emissions need to be cut roughly in half by 2030, and reach net zero by 2050 in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The countries making new fossil fuel investments each have targets for cutting CO2 emissions by 2030. Germany has said diversifying its near-term gas supplies would not derail its climate plans to eventually slash fossil fuel use, and hit a newly ambitious target for renewable energy made since the Russian invasion began.

The International Energy Agency has called for an end to new oil, gas and coal projects in order to meet global climate goals, and says renewable energy investments must triple by 2030. Guterres called on financial actors to fund renewables.

"Had we invested massively in renewable energy in the past, we should not be so dramatically at the mercy of the instability of fossil fuel markets now," Guterres said, noting that soaring oil and gas prices have hiked energy bills around the world.

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us