Countries under pressure to fork out for nature at UN conference

BOGOTA: Thousands of delegates from around the world are descending on Colombia for a summit on halting humankind's rapacious destruction of nature, with host city Cali on high alert after threats from guerrilla groups.

The high-stakes United Nations biodiversity gathering is set to start on Monday (Oct 21) under the protection of some 11,000 Colombian police and soldiers, aided by UN and United States security personnel.

About 12,000 delegates, including 140 government ministers and seven heads of state, are due to attend the world's biggest nature protection conference, held every two years.

The 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will run to Nov 1.

Themed "Peace with Nature", it has the urgent task of coming up with monitoring and funding mechanisms to ensure that 23 UN targets agreed in 2022 to "halt and reverse" species destruction can be met by 2030.

Colombia's EMC left-wing guerrilla group has cast a shadow over the event by warning foreign delegations to stay away.

The group issued the threat after being targeted by military raids in the southwest Cauca department, where the group is accused of engaging in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Cali is the closest big city to EMC-controlled territory.

President Gustavo Petro has insisted security for the COP16 is "guaranteed", and Cali's mayor Alejandro Eder also has assured that the city is "ready" for the event.