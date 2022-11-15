UN COP27 climate talks enter home stretch with deep divides

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: COP27 entered its final week on Monday (Nov 14) with rich carbon polluters and developing nations at loggerheads over how to speed up and fund reductions in emissions to slow global warming.

The standoff comes with wealthy nations pressed into acknowledging the need to compensate emerging economies for accelerating climate change, and as total funding needs appear poised to run into trillions, rather than billions, of dollars.

"There is still a lot of work ahead of us," Egyptian Foreign Minister and COP27 president Sameh Shoukry said at the UN climate talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

He said countries were still split on key issues as ministers join the talks this week to seek a consensus before the summit is scheduled to end on Friday.

COP27 participants were watching for signals from the first face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping - representing the world's top two polluting nations - at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

The White House said following the bilateral talks that the United States and China will resume climate cooperation, which Beijing had halted in anger after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August.

"The two leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues," the White House said.

Ani Dasgupta, president of the research non-profit World Resources Institute, said the global community was "breathing a sigh of relief".

"There is simply no time left for geopolitical fault lines to tear the United States and China away from the climate negotiation table."

"NO CONSENSUS"

Negotiators in Egypt are also eagerly waiting to see what climate message may appear in the final communique of the G20 meeting on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

At last year's UN climate summit in Glasgow, nearly 200 countries vowed to "keep alive" the Paris Agreement's aspirational goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"Confirming the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal in Bali would make our lives easier," a senior negotiator at COP27 said.

Nearly 1.2 degrees of warming on average so far has seen a cascade of increasingly severe climate disasters, such as the flooding that left a third of Pakistan under water this summer, claiming at least 1,700 lives.

The Glasgow Pact urged nations to ramp up their commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ahead of COP27,but only around 30 nations have obliged.

This leavesthe world on track to heat up by about 2.5 degrees by the end of the century - enough, scientists say, to trigger dangerous climate tipping points.

In Bali, UN chief Antonio Guterres said he would make a "strong appeal" to G20 countries, which account for 80 per cent of emissions, to "have a common plan to reach net zero (emissions) globally by 2050".

China and India have called the 1.5-degree goal into question, with Beijing pointing out that the binding target agreed in Paris was "well below" two degrees.

The more ambitious 1.5 target is non-binding, but science shows it is a far safer global threshold.