UN experts at COP27: Corporate climate pledges rife with greenwashing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Promises by companies, banks and cities to achieve net zero emissions often amount to little more than greenwashing, according to a UN expert group report published on Tuesday (Nov 8), which set out proposed new standards to harden net zero claims.

The report, released at the COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, is intended to draw a "red line" around false claims of progress in the fight against global warming that can confuse investors and policy makers.

At last year's climate negotiations in Glasgow, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed 17 experts to review the integrity of non-state net zero commitments amid concerns about "a surplus of confusion and deficit of credibility" involving corporate green boasting.

The report by the group, chaired by Canada's former environment minister Catherine McKenna, found that "too many of these net zero pledges are little more than empty slogans and hype", she said during a news conference launching the report on Tuesday.

"Bogus net zero claims drive up the cost that ultimately everyone will pay," she said.

An estimated 80 per cent of global emissions are now covered by pledges that commit to reaching net zero emissions.

The report set out a list of recommendations that companies and other non-state actors should follow to ensure their claims are credible. For example, a company cannot claim to be net zero if it continues to build or invest in new fossil fuel infrastructure or deforestation.