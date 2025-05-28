UN says 70% chance that 2025-2029 average warming will top 1.5°C

GENEVA: The United Nations warned on Wednesday (May 28) there is a 70 per cent chance that average warming from 2025 to 2029 will exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius international benchmark.

The planet is therefore expected to remain at historic levels of warming after the two hottest years ever recorded in 2023 and 2024, according to an annual climate report published by the World Meteorological Organization, the UN's weather and climate agency.

"We have just experienced the 10 warmest years on record," said the WMO's deputy secretary-general Ko Barrett.

"Unfortunately, this WMO report provides no sign of respite over the coming years, and this means that there will be a growing negative impact on our economies, our daily lives, our ecosystems and our planet."

The 2015 Paris climate accords aimed to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels - and to 1.5°C if possible.

The targets are calculated relative to the 1850-1900 average, before humanity began industrially burning coal, oil, and gas, which emits carbon dioxide (CO2) - the greenhouse gas largely responsible for climate change.

The more optimistic 1.5°C target is one that growing numbers of climate scientists now consider impossible to achieve, as CO2 emissions are still increasing.